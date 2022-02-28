news, crime, denman prospect, carpenter, death, better building holdings, workplace fatality

A building firm could face a $1.5 million fine after it pleaded guilty over a charge relating to the workplace death of a carpenter who fell more than six metres at a Denman Prospect worksite in 2020, the ACT's safety watchdog has said. Better Building Holdings Pty Ltd will be sentenced in the ACT Industrial Court in May. The company could face up to a $1.5 million fine after pleading guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a health and safety duty and exposing a person to the risk of death or serious injury under the ACT's work health and safety laws. Carpenter Thomas Magi fell from a the residential construction site in February 2020. The 60-year-old died at the site, which was on a steep slope. Acting WorkSafe ACT commissioner Amanda Grey on Monday said Mr Magi's death was preventable, and she offered her thoughts and condolences to the man's family, friends and colleagues. "Every worker has the right to a safe workplace, and the right to return home safely," Ms Grey said. "Charges like the ones that Better Building Holdings needed to respond to should be laid promptly and those who breach the WHS laws held to account. "I'm glad to see Better Buildings Holdings take responsibility for its failure to provide a safe workplace for Mr Magi." Mr Magi's death was the second in Denman Prospect in 2020, and safety inspectors have regularly focused their attention on residential construction sites in greenfield development areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35sFyBanpD896MKnAH5FRtj/0a4dac84-3a68-458c-b880-9d80065a2a18.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg