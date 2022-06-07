The Canberra Times
Robert Smith stands trial in ACT Supreme Court over alleged role in Kambah home invasion

By Blake Foden, and Soofia Tariq
June 7 2022 - 7:30pm
The victim of a Canberra home invasion had petrol in his eyes and mouth when he pleaded with a masked intruder not to set him on fire, a court has heard.

