The victim of a Canberra home invasion had petrol in his eyes and mouth when he pleaded with a masked intruder not to set him on fire, a court has heard.
A police interview with the man was played to the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, when the jury trial of alleged assailant Robert James Smith, 32, began.
Smith has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, an alternative allegation of committing an act endangering health, aggravated burglary, riding in a stolen vehicle and two counts of theft.
Advertisement
The victim sat with his dog, which was also splashed with fuel during the September 2020 incident in Kambah, as he told police about the ordeal.
He said he was watching television in his room when two intruders, wearing balaclavas he described as "a home job", forced his housemate through the door.
"They straight up said, 'We're here collect money owed'," the man told police.
The man, aged 36 at the time, denied owing anyone money or knowing who the intruders were, but he phoned a friend in the hope of getting some cash.
The friend did not answer, and the man said the burglars instructed his housemate to tie him up with a phone charger and, later, an extension cord.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The court also watched an interview with the housemate, who told police he eventually managed to run out of the house and seek help from a neighbour.
Crown prosecutor Trent Hickey played a recorded triple-0 call, in which the housemate used the neighbour's phone to tell police the intruders "were threatening to kill me and my flatmate with petrol".
"They've got knives. They want money," he said.
While the housemate was alerting authorities, Mr Hickey said one of the intruders, alleged to be Smith, used a jerry can to douse the 36-year-old victim, his dog and his bed in petrol.
The 36-year-old told police this intruder had a lighter in his hand and was about to ignite him as he yelled "please don't do this, I'll get you the money".
"There was petrol in my eyes and mouth," he said.
The victim said he managed to stop the invader by kicking him in the stomach and slamming the bedroom door on him.
In his opening address to the jury, Mr Hickey said the intruders eventually fled in the housemate's black Ford Ranger ute with the victim's iPhone.
That car was later allegedly discovered in a parking space assigned to Smith outside the 32-year-old's Spence home.
Advertisement
Inside the vehicle, police claim to have found Smith's DNA and items that included the stolen phone and a black balaclava.
Mr Hickey said a key issue for the trial jury would be whether they were satisfied one of the home invaders, described as "the tall guy", was Smith.
He told the jury the other intruder was a man named Kye Rowe, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges laid over his involvement in the incident.
The prosecutor said Rowe, who had received "a moderate discount" on his sentence as a result of his assistance, would give evidence in Smith's trial.
Defence barrister James Sabharwal did not give an opening address to the jury.
The trial, before the jury and Acting Justice Stephen Norrish, continues.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.