Raminder Kahlon's and Abdul El-Debel's alleged conspiracy against Finance Department 'clearly in dispute': ACT court trial

By Toby Vue
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:15am
Abdul El-Debel and Raminder Kahlon outside the ACT courts building during their joint trial. Picture: Toby Vue

Two public servants accused of "corrupting" governmental IT recruitment processes for their own financial gain are not guilty of conspiracy charges because they only wanted the best candidates to help alleviate the pressure of delivering "very complex computer systems", a defence lawyer has argued.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

