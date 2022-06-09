The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Richard Cater's killer has jail sentence extended over dark web drug importation

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Cater, who was murdered by the drug importer. Picture: Supplied

A "raving and violent marauder" will spend an extra four months behind bars for importing drugs from Europe before he murdered a beloved Canberra grandfather.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.