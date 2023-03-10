Canberra's annual balloon spectacular is back with multiple new hot air balloons set to fly over Lake Burley Griffin for the first time in Australia's biggest balloon festival, as part of the Enlighten Festival.
They will be taking flight until Sunday, March 19. With crowds expected to watch the free event, here is how to get the best view, what time to show up and what is new to see.
The balloons will launch from Patrick White Lawns each morning, near the National Library, where people can watch the balloons be inflated and take off.
The balloons are also visible from around Lake Burley Griffin, the Arboretum, Regatta Point, Commonwealth Bridge, Black Mountain lookout, Mount Ainslie lookout, Red Hill lookout and the National Museum of Australia.
You can also sail on Lake Burley Griffin to get a picturesque view of the balloons over the water and hire a GoBoat or kayak from the shores of the lake.
Meanwhile, a trip on one of the balloons will set you back $345 and can be booked from Balloon Aloft Canberra.
Balloons will inflate from 6.15am and launch around 6.45am each day, weather permitting.
Daily announcements about whether balloons will launch and fly are made at 6.15am and published on enlightencanberra.com and via the Enlighten Festival and EventsACT social channels.
It is recommended people arrive 30 minutes before the balloons inflate to secure the best spot.
This year's special shaped balloon is Buster the Bulldog from the UK. It has been flying in international balloon festivals since 2018.
This year will also feature eight special balloons with different pride flags, flying on March 11 to celebrate Pride weekend.
The balloons will feature the Progress, Bisexual, Lesbian, Asexual, Transgender, Nonbinary, Intersex and Pansexual Pride flags.
Far North Queensland-based adventure tour company Yagurli Tours is also set to launch Australia's first 100 per cent Indigenous-owned hot air balloon on March 15.
The Balloon Spectacular will also have a range of breakfast options for early risers at the lawns.
The Belconnen Lions Club will serve hot breakfasts with bacon, eggs, toast, cereal, fruit, yoghurt, tea and coffee.
Grain & Grill Café will serve tea, coffee, milkshakes, muffins and pastries. Rise & Grind Co will be serving tea, coffee, hot chocolate, muffins and banana bread.
Sylvie & Bruno and Le Petit Breton will serve poffertjes, tea, coffee, hot chocolate, chai, crepes and cold drinks.
BZBurger will have pastries, ham, cheese, tomato croissants, breaky wraps, tea and coffee.
The festival will also have musical entertainment at the Patrick White Lawns, to accompany the balloon flights.
Mirror Mirror will play on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 19; Sweethearts String Quartet will preform on Sunday, March 12 and Bella Groove will preform on Monday, March 13 and Saturday, March 18.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
