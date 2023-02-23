Who's a good boy?
Buster the Bulldog is - and we wouldn't have it any other way when it comes to the star of this year's Canberra Balloon Spectacular.
This year's special shape balloon, Buster the Bulldog, is set to have tongues and tails wagging when the iconic Canberra event takes to the sky from Patrick White Lawns from March 11 to 19.
Originating from the United Kingdom, Buster has travelled the world for events such as the Wairarapa Balloon Festival in New Zealand, the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival in the United States, the Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival in the UK and more.
Buster's creator and director of Lighter Than Air Limited, Paul Burrows, said it would be hard to miss him and his slobbering tongue in this year's Canberra Balloon Spectacular. Just look for the balloon with the big, brown puppy dog eyes.
"Buster was born in 2018 making him 35 in dog years," Mr Burrows said.
"He's fond of licking small children, fortunately he's well trained and hasn't eaten one yet! He's also fond of water and is looking forward to flying over Lake Burley Griffin."
The Canberra Balloon Spectacular is a major part of the annual Enlighten Festival program and a highlight of the capital's events calendar, every year attracting thousands of visitors and locals who get up early to soak it all in.
Every year there is a special balloon that travels to the capital to feature in the spectacular. In recent years we have had Tico the 33-metre-high sloth, Allycorn the pink unicorn and a giant tyrannosaurus rex.
"Buster the Bulldog will be part of the Pride Weekend Flight on the opening morning of the Canberra Balloon Spectacular on March 11, where all the balloons will fly with LGTBIQA+ flags," Minister for the Arts Tara Cheyne said.
"Early risers (and their dogs) will be entertained by several local performers throughout the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, including the talented duo Mirror Mirror, Sweetheart String Quartet and jazz trio Bella Groove.
"Coffee and a range of breakfast options will also be available at the Patrick White Lawns balloons launch site."
Balloons announcements will be made at 6.15am each morning, with the decision to launch dependant on weather conditions. If the wind is unfavourable, several of the balloons may still inflate and tether and spectators can enjoy a hot breakfast while watching the spectacle.
For more information or balloon flight updates go to enlightencanberra.com, or the Enlighten Festival Facebook and Instagram for daily flight information.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
