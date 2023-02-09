In just a few weeks, Canberrans will be embracing everything Enlighten has to offer - and it looks like it's going to be a program to remember.
The 2023 program was unveiled on Friday, bringing with it a line-up packed full with 17 days of culture and creativity from March 3 to 19.
"The 2023 Enlighten Festival 2023 embraces our lively, inclusive and vibrant city. I have no doubt that the Enlighten Festival will have an incredible impact on attracting visitation so businesses should prepare for increased visitors to the city," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.
"The ACT government will continue to invest in major events, which achieve a strong economic return as well as providing an outstanding visitor experience."
This year, along with the amazing projections on Canberra's national attractions, visitors can expect a lively atmosphere with up to four acts on the Enlighten Festival Hub stage every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night and up to two acts each weeknight during Illuminations @ Enlighten Festival (March 3 to 13).
The Festival Hub stage will host live entertainment from interstate and local acts including R&B hitmaker Vetta Borne (who is also performing at Sydney World Pride), First Nations electronic artist Hylander and Canberra's own Australian-Samoan R&B artist Kirrah Amosa.
Alongside the engaging stage entertainment, several illuminated installations will brighten festival grounds including a seven-metre-high pair of lungs named Reflecting Hope by Clint Hurrell. This large, free-standing sculpture will provide a theatrical illusion of breathing lungs with lights, lasers and haze for an immersive experience.
Other additions include an inflatable sculptural production inspired by the sea named Macrocosm and Ostensorium, a holographic light installation and of course, Illuminations will also light up the city.
Canberra Day at Enlighten Festival (March 13) is a chance to celebrate the capital's 110th anniversary in style with a free live concert showcasing talented local bands including Canberra trio Safia. First formed in Canberra in 2012, the band has gained enormous public attention with several popular hits. Safia will headline the Canberra Day performances at Stage 88 with the event commencing at 12pm.
Pride Weekend (March 10 to 12) will be a celebration of LGBTIQA+ pride with a range of events to celebrate Canberra's inclusive community, with performances featuring artists from Canberra's LGBTQIA+ community including Transista Groove, local band Nonbinarycode, Lucy Ridge and the Canberra QWIRE.
FreshOut! (March 11) is a one-day, family-friendly event at Glebe Park, featuring Australia's finest performing artists, a village of market stalls representing the city's diverse community organisations and businesses, and a showcase of Canberra's finest food and wines produced within the region. FreshOut! is sure to be the highlight of the weekend, featuring an energising line-up of acts including ARIA-nominated children's group Tip Toe Giants, Canberra's four-piece punk rock band Glitoris and television superstar and gifted singer/songwriter Ellen Reed.
See balloons fill the sky with a blaze of colour and movement when the Canberra Balloon Spectacular returns (March 11 to 19). Watch a special Pride Flight take off on the opening morning (March 11) and hot air balloons from Australia and overseas with LGBTIQA+ flags.
Entry is free, some events may be ticketed. Go to enlightencanberra.com for the full program.
