Enlighten Festival is set to make its return this March and this time, the annual event is lighting Canberra up with all the colours of the rainbow.
This year's event, which will run from March 3 to 19, will for the first time feature Pride Weekend, in honour of Australia hosting WorldPride in Sydney. Pride Weekend will be a celebration of LGTBIQA+ pride from March 10 to 12 with a range of events to celebrate Canberra's inclusive community.
This year's Illuminations will also see the capital's iconic buildings become canvases for specially designed pride-themed projections.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said a dedicated Pride Weekend during the Enlighten Festival would honour Australia hosting WorldPride and boost tourism to Canberra.
"It is the first time the global event has been staged in Australia and it is fitting that the national capital will honour that achievement," he said.
"It is also the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week and the fifth anniversary of Marriage Equality in Australia.
"Canberra is an inclusive city and the addition of Pride Weekend to the Enlighten Festival program highlights our commitment to being a welcoming city built on equality.
"The ACT government will continue to invest in community events that encourage visitors to our city, deliver a strong economic return and provide quality visitor experiences."
Also joining this year's Enlighten Festival programming is Fresh Out Fair Day. The one-day outdoor event on March 11 will take over Glebe Park to showcase entertainment from Australian performing artists as well as host market stalls from diverse LGTBIQA+ community organisations, local businesses and Canberra's finest food and wines produced in the region.
Short film festival Lights! Canberra! Action! will return on March 10 to exhibit up-and-coming local filmmakers as they share their perspectives and interpretations of Pride. Each filmmaker is given 10 days to film and is required to feature 10 items from around Canberra.
From March 11 to 19 the Canberra Balloon Spectacular is back, with a special Pride Flight to take off on the opening morning. Hot air balloons from Australia and overseas will fill the sky with a blaze of colour and movement with LGTBIQA+ flags.
Wrapping up Pride Weekend on March 12 will be Symphony in the Park. The evening will bring a mix of modern and classical performances, with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra taking to the stage to perform with award-winning pop, soul and electronica duo Electric Fields, fresh from headlining at WorldPride in Sydney.
Economic Development Assistant Minister Tara Cheyne said the already popular Enlighten Festival would be even bigger this year with the inclusion of Pride Weekend celebrations.
"Enlighten Festival is a gem in the Canberra events calendar and the focus on Pride Weekend highlights our community's culture and inclusivity," she said.
"I'm excited by the entertainment that will be on offer, in addition to the amazing illuminations. From incredible music and the opportunity to view short films from talented local filmmakers, there really is something for everyone.
"I encourage all Canberrans to come out to Enlighten and enjoy the spectacle while supporting our small businesses who will be there providing delicious food and drink."
Entry is free. The full program will be released in the coming weeks. Go to enlightencanberra.com for more information.
