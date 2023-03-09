The Canberra Times
House prices have tumbled 7.9 per cent in the past 12 months, says CoreLogic

Adrian Rollins
March 10 2023 - 5:30am
A record fall in house prices and the decision by some major banks to pass on Tuesday's rate hike to borrowers in full is adding to the financial pressure felt by home buyers.

