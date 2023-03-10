The Y confirms it wants to exit Canberra pool contracts, but won't say why

The Y NSW has confirmed for the first time it does want to end its contract to manage four of Canberra's swimming pools but still would not explain the reasons for the dramatic decision.
The Canberra Times revealed last month that The Y wanted out of its contract to manage on behalf of the ACT government the Civic, Stromlo, Lakeside Leisure (Tuggeranong) and Gungahlin pools.
The Y, at the time, would not confirm nor comment on those revelations, despite advance tender documents showing that was the case.
However, management of the YMCA in Sydney this week confirmed the move in emails to pool patrons.
The contracts with YMCA for the Gungahlin, Civic and Tuggeranong pools were due to expire on June 30. The Stromlo contract was due to expire in June, 2026.
When asked on Friday to explain why the organisation no longer wanted to manage the pools, The Y said no one was available to speak about the matter, despite it being in the public realm for almost a month.
"The Y NSW and ACT Government have mutually agreed to end the current contracts for the management of Canberra Olympic Pool, Gungahlin Leisure Centre and Lakeside Leisure Centre," a statement read.
"It has also been agreed to include Stromlo Leisure Centre in the tender process.
"We are committed to keeping customers, employees and partners informed on the progress of the appointment of a new operator(s) by the ACT Government in response to their tender which went to the market on 3 March 2023.
"Membership contracts will remain unchanged while the Y NSW continues to operate the facilities.
"The Y NSW is proud to have operated the centres and supported the ACT community."
The Canberra Times also revealed the long-time managers of the Dickson swimming pool also wanted to end their contract with the government.
Dickson Aquatic Centre Pty Ltd, aka Chris Graham and Shay Kennedy, have managed the Dickson Pool Facility on behalf of the ACT government since 1996.
They confirmed they wanted to terminate their contract at the end of June, one year earlier than their contracted period, citing a lack of support from the government as a major reason.
The ACT Property Group has now called for tenders for the management of all five pools - Canberra Olympic, Dickson, Gungahlin, Lakeside and Stromlo.
"The services include operation and management of swimming pools and gyms, grounds maintenance, asset management and business management," the tender documents read.
A briefing sessions for prospective managers is being held across the pools on March 17.
The tender closes on April 13.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
