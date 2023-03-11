The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Kenny | Trust dives amid Australia's billions in defence contracts

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
March 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's expected the US will station some of its Virginia-class nuclear submarines at WA's Stirling submarine base. Picture Getty Images

They are the defining political stories of 2023. AUKUS and robodebt. Submarines and sub-ethical government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.