The movie projectionist (David Corenswet), a self-proclaimed "bohemian", takes an interest in her. He shows her a pornographic movie (the genuine silent stag film A Free Ride; the glimpses we get are eye-opening) which eventually inspires them to take a ride of their own, if you know what I mean. He tells Pearl about a dance audition taking place for a touring troupe. Although her mother forbids her to go, she turns up, desperate to be chosen, and among the other hopefuls is her sister-in-law Mitsy (Emma Jenkins-Purro).