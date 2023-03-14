The Canberra Times
Denis Moriarty | History is not an exam, but we don't need to repeat its mistakes

By Denis Moriarty
March 15 2023 - 5:30am
Roald Dahl's body of work has been scrutinised lately - as it should be. Picture Getty Images

Can we stop talking about Roald Dahl being cleaned up/censored/cancelled to remove anti-fat comments? That's someone else's problem. We Australians have quite enough to do in cleaning up Norman Lindsay.

