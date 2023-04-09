The Canberra Times
Canberra's long COVID sufferers want more funding for University of Canberra Hospital clinic

By Lanie Tindale
April 10 2023 - 5:31am
In April 2021, Clair Zhang ran a marathon. A year later, she couldn't walk 100 metres.

