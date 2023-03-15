The rate of partner violence plunged nearly 50 per cent during the pandemic, according to new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The Personal Safety Survey, conducted every five years and released on Wednesday, shows that for women, the rate of cohabiting partner violence decreased from 1.7 per cent to 0.9 per cent in 2021-2022, driven by a decrease in the rate of physical violence. The rate of sexual harassment also declined for both women (from 17 per cent in 2016 to 13 per cent in 2021-22) and men (from 9.3 per cent to 4.5 per cent).
An estimated eight million Australians have experienced violence (physical and/or sexual) since the age of 15 and prevalence rates of sexual violence, physical violence and stalking remain stubbornly high and steady over the last five years, despite anti-violence campaigns.
Men are three times more likely to experience violence at the hands of a stranger. Women are 40 per cent more likely to experience violence from someone they know.
The University of Melbourne's Kristin Diemer, whose research focuses on family and domestic violence, says the ABS research contradicts international surveys during the pandemic period, which showed increased family violence.
Associate Professor Diemer says one explanation may be that in Australia, some of the measures introduced by governments, including extra financial support, may have reduced some stressors on families.
"There may be some greater social cohesion because families were working against the pandemic. We may have seen some harmonisation in families," says Professor Diemer.
The survey also shows the prevalence of economic abuse, when a person's access to economic resources is controlled or restricted by their partner. The survey showed one in six women and one in thirteen men experienced economic abuse during the survey period.
Will Milne, director of the ABS's National Centre for Crime and Justice Statistics says the sample size was nearly halved for this survey because of limitations imposed by pandemic restrictions. He says the next survey should return to the original sample size. The PSS is conducted face-to-face.
Of the results, he says: "The surprise was that expectations were that everything would go up in terms of violence but the data showed a different story."
Monash University's Professor Kate FitzGibbon, who consulted to the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children, says the results of the survey confirm the nature of gendered violence in Australia.
"Women are far more likely to experience violence where they should have the highest level of trust, at home with their intimate partners, their families, whereas men are most likely to experience violence from a stranger," she says.
Professor FitzGibbon welcomes the additions to the survey, which now includes economic abuse but says that in many instances, economic and emotional abuse can overlap to form part of a pattern of abuse.
"These are not discrete or separable experiences and so often women experience many types of violence within a relationship."
READ MORE JENNA PRICE:
Professor Diemer says the rate of violence is still unacceptably high and that men continue to be violent against both women and men.
"We need to be investing more in programs for younger people, even earlier in their lives, from the time they are born, from how we parent to how we relate to children.
"We are still seeing an increase in sexual violence. We need to have conversations around consent and negotiating that consent."
The CEO of ANROWS, the national women's safety research organisation, Padma Raman, says the survey results make clear there needs to be more done to reach men and boys around consent and to support victims.
Last year, ANROWS released research which showed one in two survivors said there had been a time when they needed support but could not access it.
One new organisation offering that support is The Survivor Hub, founded in 2021 by Anna Coutts-Trotter, with two friends Gemma and Brenda. The Survivor Hub was developed to offer peer support for those with lived experience of sexual assault. The organisation has both in-person and online MeetUps for survivors to talk, share their experiences of dealing with a system mostly unsympathetic to sexual assault survivors. Sessions run fortnightly.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.