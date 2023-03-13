At the very same time, I was teaching journalism at the University of Technology Sydney. Jones's supporters were on the phone to the vice-chancellor, a calm bloke by the name of Ross Milbourne, demanding I be sacked. Way down the pecking order, there were people insisting I go on leave without pay, demands I take down any mention of UTS and, in the meantime, shovelling all kinds of hate mail and complaints my way. There was also this bizarre idea that journalism academics should be blank slates, lest they corrupt the innocence of youth. I cannot tell you the number of parents of these innocents who rang or emailed me urging me to continue with the campaign. There were many. It is 100 per cent possible to have strong views yet also be able to be impartial when you are reporting (trust me, there are idiots in every political party and only a fool would align herself to one group).