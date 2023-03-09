But the ABC, which also came out in defence of Leigh Sales, published a hilariously harsh account of both the trolling and the subsequent news stories: "Under the guise of concern, these stories are republishing abuse ... If Daily Mail Australia and news.com.au were genuine in their concern about such behaviour they wouldn't amplify it by republishing the comments they describe as 'vile' and 'sickening', accompanied by a screenshot. Giving anonymous social media bullies publicity on a national platform is participating in perpetuating antisocial behaviour and the very serious issue of online abuse of women."