If there's one burning question on National Prawn Day on March 18, it's whether or not you actually need to remove the poop chute.
Nothing divides Australians more than a prawn's digestive tract (well, apart from Paul Hogan throwing some "shrimp" on the barbie) - do you remove the thin black vein or couldn't you be knackered?
But do you need to remove it? The short answer is no. The only reason to remove it is for cosmetic reasons. Cooking the prawn kills whatever bacteria might be present. The only thing you might notice, and more noticeably in large prawns, is a little grittiness.
The Australian Council of Prawn Fisheries has some good advice to make this chore less laborious.
First remove the head. Grab the body of the prawn just below where the head joins the first part of the body. Twist the head off.
Then remove the main shell. Hold the body firm and use your thumb to grip the legs and shell around the body of the prawn removing one section at a time. Repeat until only one or two sections remain.
Pop the tail. Squeeze the tail section and the rest of the prawn should pop out. (Or leave the tail section in place for an impressive presentation.)
There are also a number of cool hacks doing the rounds. One involves removing the prawn head and then running a fork up its spine to remove the shell. Another involves removing the tail and then splitting the shell into segments. Check them out.
Prawn heads make a great base for fish stock. Chooks absolutely love prawn heads but, if you don't have chooks, prawn shells and heads also make fantastic compost. If you live in an urban area and don't have chooks or a compost bin, double wrap your heads and shells in plastic bags, pushing as much air out as you can before tying off and sealing the bag. If it is a few nights until bin night, put them in the freezer rather than leaving them in the bin. Your neighbours will thank you.
National Prawn Day was initiated by Tropic Co Prawns to celebrate all the delicious reasons to enjoy Australian prawns, special occasion or not. Tropic Co expects Australians will consume approximately 200 million Australian tiger prawns this season, which equates to seven prawns for every Australian.
To celebrate the day, Tropic Co is hosting National Prawn Day events across the country at participating fishmongers, which will give Australians the chance to taste the fresh produce, get a sweet gift with purchase and show off their prawn peeling skills in the "The Great Australian Prawn Peel Off". More details can be found at tropicco.com.au
In the meantime, here's some recipes to enjoy with your prawns.
Ingredients
Method
1. Heat oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium heat. Add curry paste and cook for 2 minutes or until fragrant.
2. Pour in coconut milk with the kaffir lime leaves, coriander, fish sauce and sugar. Bring to a gentle simmer.
3. Add prawns, broccoli and zucchini, cook for a further 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender and prawn are vibrant orange and cooked through. Fold in the basil leaves.
4. Serve curry with steamed rice and lime wedges. Sprinkle with Thai basil and chillies.
Tip: Try pre-cooked coconut or cauliflower rice for a super speedy option.
Ingredients
Method
1. Dice two slices of pancetta, keeping the other slices whole.
2. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan. Add shallots, garlic and the diced pancetta, cook until shallots are tender.
3. Stir in rice and toss until well coated in oil and toasting slightly. Pour in wine and allow it to be absorbed. Start adding one cup of hot stock at a time, continue to stir over a low heat until all stock is absorbed, and rice is tender.
4. Meanwhile, add remaining oil to another pan and sear the prawns over a medium-high heat until vibrant orange, set aside. Cook the whole slices of pancetta in the same pan until crispy, and break into pieces.
5. Add prawns, tomatoes and peas into the risotto and cook for a further five minutes. Top with feta, crispy pancetta and basil. Serve with lemon and crusty bread.
Ingredients
Method
1. Add 10 of the prawns to a small food processor with the ginger, garlic, spring onion, egg yolk and soy. Process until a chunky paste has formed. Slice remaining 4 prawns in half horizontally.
2. Spread prawn paste over four slices of the bread and top with a slice of bread. Press two prawn halves into the top piece of bread. Brush with lightly whisked egg white and sprinkle sesame seeds, brush any off the prawns.
3. Pre-heat a frying pan over low-medium heat. Add oil and place the sandwich into the pan sesame seed side down. Brush the top side with egg white. Cook for four to five minutes until golden and crispy. Turn over and cook for a further four to five minutes until golden and crispy.
4. Remove the toast from the pan and cut into triangles. Serve with sweet chilli sauce and coriander sprigs.
Ingredients
Method
1. Combine dipping sauce ingredients and refrigerate.
2. Assemble the lettuce, mango, avocado and cucumber on a large round platter in a circular shape. Arrange the prawns amongst the salad ingredients.
3. Finish with pomegranate seeds, pistachios and mint leaves. Serve with the dipping sauce
Ingredients
Method
1. Combine one tablespoon of soy sauce with the cornflour to make a smooth paste, add remaining soy sauce, lime juice, honey and sesame oil. Set aside.
2. Heat oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic, ginger and prawns, tossing for one minute.
3. Add spring onions, bok choy and snow peas. Cook for a further two minutes. Pour in the sauce and toss well to coat, continue to cook until sauce has heated through and prawns are vibrant orange and cooked through.
4. Serve prawn stir-fry with rice, top with sesame seeds, chilli and lime wedges.
Tip: Switch in your favourite seasonal veggies for a quick and easy mid-week meal.
Ingredients
Method
1. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add oil, onion and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes until onions are tender.
2. Add wine, bring to a simmer and cook until It has reduced by half.
3. Stir in crushed tomatoes, passata and oregano. Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer gently for eight to 10 minutes until reduced and thickened slightly.
4. Press prawns into the tomato mixture and cook for five minutes.
5. Sprinkle with feta and place under a preheated grill until prawns are vibrant orange and cooked through. Add black pepper and oregano leaves. Serve with crusty bread.
Tip: Don't have fresh oregano? Use 1/2 tsp of dried instead.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
