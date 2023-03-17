The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

The illusions of neoliberal capitalism are dismantling and the true perpetrators of poverty are being unmasked

By John Falzon
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the last quarter of 2022 corporate profits rose by 10.6 per cent while wages rose by only 2.6 per cent. Picture Getty Images

Playwright Arthur Miller once observed that "an era can be considered over when its basic illusions have been exhausted." Right now some key illusions of the neoliberal era have just about run out of puff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.