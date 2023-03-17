The way forward beyond the destructive illusions of the neoliberal era requires a tax system that is unashamedly progressive and rigorous in its enforcement of just tax laws on companies and high-wealth individuals. But we also need to envision a more democratic approach to economic decision-making, starting with institutions such as the Reserve Bank, but continuing into the other areas that affect our livelihoods and our lives, from protecting the rights of workers through their unions, to building frameworks that have the capacity to control prices for essentials where necessary.