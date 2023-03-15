The Canberra Times
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says Australia needs to turn around 'woeful' productivity

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Future incomes will be 40 per cent lower and the working week five per cent longer unless the country boosts its productivity performance, Treasurer Jim Chalmers will warn in a major speech being delivered on Thursday.

