Bunny and rabbit pet owners need to vaccinate against calicivirus (RHDV2), RSPCA ACT warns

By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:18am, first published 7:18am
A highly contagious infection which can cause sudden death has been found in Canberra pet rabbits, RSPCA ACT has warned.

