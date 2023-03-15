A highly contagious infection which can cause sudden death has been found in Canberra pet rabbits, RSPCA ACT has warned.
They are urging bunny owners to get their pets vaccinated.
RSPCA ACT has had three rabbits in care with confirmed calicivirus (RHDV2) infections.
CEO Michelle Robertson said calicivirus and myxomatosis were introduced to Australia to control wild rabbit populations.
"Unfortunately, these viruses do not differentiate between our pet bunnies and their wild counterparts," she said.
"There is currently no vaccine for myxomatosis in Australia, but by vaccinating your rabbit against calicivirus, you could be saving their life."
The RSPCA believed the sick rabbits in their care likely contracted the disease from mosquitoes.
"The disease is circulating in wild rabbits, and because mosquitoes can get anywhere, even indoor only rabbits are potentially at risk of contracting calicivirus," they said.
The three rabbits who recently contracted calicivirus at the RSPCA ACT had all been vaccinated with Cylap RCD, they said.
This "has been the mainstay of vaccination for over 20 years".
For this reason, RSPCA ACT Veterinarian Dr Michelle Gray advised that "RSPCA ACT now strongly advocates for the use of the Filavac vaccine in all domestic rabbits in the ACT region".
"This vaccine starts to protect your pet within seven days, and only requires a booster every 12 months," Dr Gray said.
Owners are also encouraged to mosquito-proof rabbit enclosures as much as possible.
They are also told to regularly disinfect equipment and surfaces using a 10 per cent bleach solution and quarantine any new rabbits for seven to 14 days before introducing them to current pets.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
