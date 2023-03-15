In a world of electric cars, Boeing 747s and high-speed bullet trains, the old hot air balloon is a pretty straightforward way of getting around.
Just add hot air and fly away, pilot Paul Burrows says.
"It really is a simple process. It's the most basic form of flight you can do," he said.
Mr Burrows travelled from the United Kingdom to fly his creation, Buster the Bulldog, through Canberra's clear blue skies for this year's Canberra Balloon Spectacular.
But before the slobbering dog can grace the capital, he has to be blown up.
Firstly, the weather has to be pretty perfect, Mr Burrows said.
That means breaking from a slumber well before dawn.
"First thing in the morning, just as the sun comes up, [there are] real stable conditions and absolutely beautiful flying," he said.
"As the ground heats up ... all the winds above mix up and come down to the surface, and it just becomes uncomfortable to fly. You get thermals, you get turbulence, you get curl over."
Precipitation burns off balloon fabric, so there needs to be no chance of rain. Turbulence will send balloons, and their occupants, tumbling.
But on Wednesday, the winds weren't wild enough to let Buster loose from the Patrick White Lawns in Parkes.
"We haven't got enough wind to get across the big expanse of water between us and the rock garden," Mr Burrows said.
The balloon can go up in winds of between about three to 50 knots.
Warm air rises in cooler air, so the hot air in a balloon's parachute propels the entire unit upwards.
Firstly, the burners - which produce the flames - are checked to ensure they won't leak.
"One of the worst things you can have [is] fire in the air," Mr Burrows said.
Volunteers lay the parachute on the ground, leaving the basket on its side.
Volunteer crews check Buster's ears, tongue and drool is attached to his face by velcro.
Crews turn a fan on, filling the balloon with cold air.
The burner is turned on, flames blasting. Eventually, the basket is turned upright, with crews holding on tight to stop it from flying away.
And when weather permits, pilots and guests can enjoy the freedom of being in a small basket up to 3000 feet above Canberra, with little more than the wind to direct them.
Mr Burrows, managing director of Lighter Than Air Ltd, travels the world as a pilot.
Being in Canberra, he can traverse the globe in a day if the balloon passes over embassy airspace.
All jokes aside, Mr Burrows said flying across the capital has made him "fall in love" with it.
"It's just so strangely beautiful," he said.
"You've got the lake, you've got the hills and mountains in the background, you've got the city.
"I've slightly fallen in love with Canberra, I have to say.
"Everyone's really pleasant, everyone's pleased to see you, they come out early in the morning.
"I might end up here."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
