The idea for Buster the Bulldog, the star-attraction at this year's Canberra Balloon Spectacular, was born after a few beers at the pub.
The annual event started on Saturday, however, unfavourable weather conditions meant the crafts couldn't take flight.
Instead, the many-coloured balloons were inflated but remained tethered to the ground.
A large crowd of bleary-eyed enthusiasts had awoken before dawn and made their way to the Patrick White Lawns.
Attendees, many with pet dogs in tow, watched with delight as Buster the Bulldog slowly took form.
To cheers, the inflated balloon buoyed from the ground and tipped skyward, revealing comical ears and a lolling tongue.
Buster's creator and pilot, Paul Burrows, said a girlfriend for the lovable dog was in the works.
He joked there may even be puppies on the horizon.
Deputy flight director Ruth Wilson has been involved with every Canberra Balloon Spectacular event for the past 37 years.
In 1978, Ms Wilson, who was a journalist at the time, interviewed a balloon pilot.
A few months later she had her own vessel and had fallen in love with the whimsical freedom of hot air ballooning.
She said being up in a balloon offered "the freedom to float and conquer the clouds".
"In life most of the time we are looking down, when a balloon inflates we look up and are filled with joy," Ms Wilson said.
"There is magic and colour. We need more of that in our lives."
The balloon festival comes ahead of Canberra Day. On Monday, Commonwealth Park will come to life with food, beverages and entertainment.
The program will feature a range of local artists and a special performance from SAFIA.
The Balloon Spectacular starts at around 6.15am daily and will continue until Sunday, March 19.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
