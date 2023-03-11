The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Buster the Bulldog impresses crowds at Canberra Balloon Spectacular

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 11 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The idea for Buster the Bulldog, the star-attraction at this year's Canberra Balloon Spectacular, was born after a few beers at the pub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.