The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Melissa Donnelly | What's in the CPSU's APS-wide bargaining claim

By Melissa Donnelly
March 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly, left, and Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher. Pictures by Jamila Toderas and Sitthixay Ditthavong

CPSU members across the country have voted to endorse our APS wide bargaining claim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.