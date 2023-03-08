Australia's political system is being held together by strung out, overworked people. Something has to give.
We didn't need the Monique Ryan - Sally Rugg case to work that out. Most cases don't burn that bright nor involve the person who brought down former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, but it will be a test case nonetheless for unreasonable and unlawful working hours.
Long overdue? Everyone, everywhere seems to be doing stupid amounts of overtime. Every job "worth doing" appears to have extra hours, paid or unpaid, factored in. Expected even. How did it come to this?
Parliament House is a shining example - but not of best practice. An ordinary working week of 38 hours is alien to many working on the hill.
There are thousands of cases of politicians and staffers chewed up and burnt out by a hyper, super-charged system. And equally, thousands of cases of good people, the government of the day desperately needs, who cannot sign up for the demands of politics.
Crucially, those who are often frozen out of the chaos are women with children. Younger party hacks have populated the ranks.
Things are fortunately changing, and now breastfeeding is fine in the chamber, but historically they don't generally become politicians. They don't generally advise politicians. Yet their older life experiences and perspectives are needed. Entrenched practices of running young, impressionable staff to the ground need to disappear.
Let's be clear. This is not just about crossbenchers.
Government backbenchers - and I've spoken to many - are struggling. The weight of Labor's legislative reform is taking its toll. Even experienced hands say the workload has increased. It is virtually impossible to take days off.
That is not good for anyone. In particular, it is not good for voters who deserve the best from the people representing them.
The Labor MP for Reid, Sally Sitou, got a fair bit of attention tweeting the other day: "Got a teary call from my 6 yr old this morning, he misses me."
"Getting to be part of the first majority female federal government, 'worth it'"
It should be acknowledged that a shift certainly happened with the election of the Albanese government last May. No sitting weeks during school holidays, better sitting hours and a framework for addressing bad behaviour is being installed.
It deliberately reflects the May result and the mood generally. More women ARE working in Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pointed out a figure most had not heard last month telling the National Press Club that his government was the first in Australian history with a majority of women members, 54 out of 103.
The teal independent members, all female, brought with them to Canberra majority female staff.
But the crossbenchers, at the Prime Minister's prerogative, had a cut to staffing from the politically inflated numbers under Scott Morrison of four to one.
It was done to bring their political staffing in line with backbenchers. But let me tell you, backbenchers are struggling as well.
Some might say people sign up for this work. They do sign up - and they are well remunerated. Time in politics is usually short. "Go hard or go home" sort of stuff.
But there are limits. The staffing of Australian politics, to get the best for voters, is unsustainable.
The recent review of the act covering staff (the MoP(s) Act 1984) recommended an additional electorate staffing position.
Could the Prime Minister turn it around and grant an extra staffer? There are whispers it might be in the works. No doubt times are tough, but even his own foot soldiers are seeking relief.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
