While housing has brought the cost of living in Canberra into sharp focus, the ACT government is ignoring a large factor contributing to much financial stress in the territory. Transport costs for the average Canberran have risen sharply in recent years, particularly for low- and moderate-income households, but some simple shifts in policy and transport habits could make all the difference.
The ACT Legislative Assembly is currently running an inquiry into how the government could address the cost-of-living crisis. While addressing this crisis, the government should acknowledge there are many ways in which increased urban cycling can reduce cost of living and improve quality of life for all Canberrans, especially those on low and moderate incomes. The ACT government should take immediate action to boost cycling numbers from their current low base.
In the widely dispersed Canberra, transport takes a big and growing chunk out of household budgets.
The lower the income, the bigger the chunk. In 2016, ACTCOSS reported transport consumes 15.1 percent of average weekly household expenditure.
In 2022, Australian Automobile Association data showed weekly average household transport costs in Canberra have recently risen by more than $75 a week, to an average of $395.79.
Cars take up most of these costs. Cars are expensive to purchase and require ongoing costs through servicing, repairs, and fuel. Car costs are rising due to changing purchasing habits, with data from the National Transport Commission showing that Australians are buying many more 4x4s, SUVS and utes.
People are doing so due to an increasing concern for safety, however, these cars are far more expensive - both to purchase and to refuel.
Cars and congestion also have many hidden costs, particularly through their impacts on government budgets and insurance premiums.
Roads are expensive to build and maintain, and cars inflict other costs due to pollution and environmental damage and the costs to our health system arising from increased morbidity, mortality, and mental health problems from stressful and inactive lifestyles, absenteeism, lost productivity, and road trauma.
Road congestion is projected to cost the ACT budget $400 million a year by 2030, which impacts both household rates and the ability of the government to spend money on other projects.
READ MORE:
However, these costs can be reduced. An increase in active travel would provide significant relief to all Canberrans. The cost of cycling is minuscule by comparison with driving. Bicycles, including e-bikes, are far cheaper to purchase than cars.
Replacement parts and services are also cheaper and, of course, the only fuel bikes need is the occasional air for tyres and food for the rider.
Despite these financial and health benefits, census data shows that across the ACT, fewer than 3 in 100 people cycle to work. This ranges from 11 in 100 in North Canberra down to zero in the outer areas of Gungahlin and Tuggeranong. In addition, male cyclists outnumber females by about 2 to 1.
Despite the financial benefits, most Canberrans are either unable or unwilling to take up cycling as a regular option.
I don't blame people. Research shows many people are interested in riding bikes more, but are concerned about doing so.
Many, including myself, are worried about the safety and convenience of riding a bike, particularly to get to work every day. However, we can fix this. A doubling, or more, of cycling participation rate is quite achievable with the correct policies. There are lots of things the ACT government could do, but I will highlight two.
First, the ACT government, should act urgently to address safety and convenience concerns by building a fast, protected, and direct cycle network across the ACT. No one should have to ride on a high-speed road to have to get where they need.
Building segregated cycle lanes is good for everyone - they're safer for people on bikes, and, through encouraging cycling uptake, will reduce congestion on our roads. While the ACT government has committed to building such a network in its draft active travel plan, this network is still limited, and there is no new funding or timeline behind these plans. We need to roll it our much faster.
Second, new technologies such as e-bikes providing bike that are faster, more convenient, and which can carry heavier loads of cargo, than most traditional bicycles. They are a game-changer.
Despite this, e-bikes are not included in the ACT government's Sustainable Household Scheme, with the Chief Minister Andrew Barr at one point stating "access to capital is not a major barrier to purchasing an e-bike". We disagree, particularly in relation to low-income households. The ACT government should take urgent action to support uptake of e-bikes, including putting them on the sustainable household scheme.
Shifting the transport habits of Canberrans towards cycling will involve significant and sustained funding to achieve fast, safe direct cycling infrastructure, as well as incentives to encourage the change.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.