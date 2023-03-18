The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Simon Copland |

By Simon Copland
March 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cost of cycling is minuscule by comparison with driving. Picture by Karleen Minney

While housing has brought the cost of living in Canberra into sharp focus, the ACT government is ignoring a large factor contributing to much financial stress in the territory. Transport costs for the average Canberran have risen sharply in recent years, particularly for low- and moderate-income households, but some simple shifts in policy and transport habits could make all the difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.