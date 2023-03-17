The Canberra Times
Dale Savage handed drug and alcohol treatment order by ACT Supreme Court

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:15am
Dale Savage leaves court on Thursday after being sentenced. Picture by Tim Piccione

A bird-flipping driver who broke a police officer's leg, leaving the victim at his "darkest point", has avoided further jail time after a high-speed chase.

