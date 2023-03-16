The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Airport gunman Ali Ammoun explains reason for shooting windows

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man who shot up Canberra Airport claims he was falsely imprisoned for the attempted murder of his ex-wife, and was trying to send a message to the Australian government when he fired a revolver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.