Every suburb needs a neighbour like "Mr McGregor".
The resident of Duncan Street in Torrens is a one-man beautification program.
And he's modest - preferring to go by the alias Mr McGregor - after the gardener in the Peter Rabbit books. But he's friendly, not grouchy.
He's not only painted the bus shelter in Beasley Street in beautiful detail, creating a little woodland scene inside its curved walls, but he's also been at the forefront of a host of thoughtful improvements in the local area.
There's the community garden, across the road from his house, from which neighbours and passers-by can pick their own vegetables and herbs. The garden is immaculately maintained and includes lots of whimsical touches, including Bingo (from Bluey) and Peppa Pig painted onto bollards, an insect hotel in an old log and a Spoonville.
But that's not all.
Down the other end of Duncan Street and across the road to Torrens Oval are more signs of Mr McGregor at work.
He's painted designs on utility boxes at either end of the oval.
And placed and decorated benches under the gum trees for people to stop and have a chat. Handily next to the chairs is a table, some dog toys and some poo bags for people exercising their pooches on the oval.
Neighbours such as Roger and Kathryn Gorey, who want to protect the man - the myth - say Mr McGregor has helped to bring the community together.
"He's a really lovely man," Mrs Gorey said.
There was a little bit of concern this week when a team from Transport Canberra moved in to paint the bus shelter. But there have been assurances none of Mr McGregor's work will be painted over.
"Transport Canberra can confirm that the outside of the bus stop has been painted to maintain the consistency and recognition of the bus shelter as a operational bus stop. There are no plans to paint over the internal artwork," a spokeswoman said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra.
