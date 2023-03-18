The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bronte Haskins honoured as memorial bench unveiled at Shepherds Lookout in Holt

BF
By Blake Foden
March 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Haskins sits on the memorial bench unveiled on Saturday in honour of her daughter Bronte, inset. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, supplied

Canberrans have been urged to demand "serious systemic change" to prevent more young lives being lost to mental health and addiction issues, as a memorial was unveiled to honour a "one of a kind" woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.