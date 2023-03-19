The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher labels CPSU public service bargaining claim 'impossible'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 20 2023 - 5:31am
Minister for Public Service Katy Gallagher. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Katy Gallagher has declared the opening union gambit in public service-wide bargaining as "impossible" due to building budget pressures, but stressed the Albanese government wants to bring in "reasonable, affordable" pay rises and deal with pay discrepancies.

