Whether they're talking about the cassettes - remember those? Ah, nostalgia - they're listening to, books by Kafka, Borges and Dickens, or simply their lives, they're engaging and likeable and it soon becomes clear they are forming a connection, despite their differences and the odd circumstances in which they've suddenly been thrown together. It's also clear that their time together will be brief, as Adam is going to Brazil the following day for postgraduate work and will be away for a long time. The internet is not yet omnipresent and it doesn't seem like they will be able to stay in touch (apparently the idea of writing letters doesn't occur to them).