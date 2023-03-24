Young Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson) was feeling like the proverbial fish-out-of-water on the day he landed a new job. Things weren't going well from the start. His alarm clock didn't go off, his shoelaces kept breaking, and his toaster fell apart. Everything was getting the better of him. As if that wasn't enough, he bumped into a strange bloke called Monty (an unrecognisable Damon Herriman), who was adamant that he had taught him at university. It would have been nice to make a connection, only Paul didn't remember him at all.