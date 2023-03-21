The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Andrew Stock | New gas is not a sensible solution to Australia's energy mess

By Andrew Stock
March 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has warned of possible gas shortages in the future, particularly during peak winter periods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.