Garry wants more facts, less description: "I hate it when they say in the media this person is an Indigenous footballer. No, he's a footballer. Simple. A XXX footballer was involved in a brawl at the pub. No! Simply name the person, not identify him/her by the sport they play. A Muslim man did this. No a man did this or a woman did that. A female driver etc. No, just the name will do. Next it will be an LBTQI driver was involved in an accident. Or the car was driven by a heterosexual person with a vagina who was also operating a mobile phone at the time. Simply cut the bullcrap and report the facts, no race blaming and no sport shaming, as if the sport is the reason for their problem."