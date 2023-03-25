Canberra Muslims have marked the beginning of Ramadan but this month means much more to them than just fasting.
You might see your Muslim neighbor's kitchen light switched on early in the morning or you might catch Diana Abdel-Rahman live on 99.5 FM hosting The Ramadan Show.
Diana Abdel-Rahman is juggling a full time job in the public service and her Ramadan radio channel is broadcasting 24 hours a day talking about all things related to Ramadan and Muslims.
Her live session begins at 5pm and hundreds of Canberrans tune in to Ms Abdel-Rahman's show. She reminds her listeners about the key things they should be doing during Ramadan.
"It's not just about refraining from food and water but it's also about reaching out and being a better person," Ms Abdel-Rahman said.
Throughout the day audiences can listen to Islamic nasheeds, which are Islamic hymns and concepts about Islamic theology.
"I have these lovely nasheeds ... in so many languages, I have a bit of poetry in there and it seems to really make it enjoyable for the community," Ms Abdel-Rahman said.
For the first week she will be covering what Ramadan is all about and for her it's not just about abstaining from food and drink.
"It goes deeper than that ... you need to forgive anyone you might have crosses paths with, you need to think about giving some financial support for those that are in need," Ms Abdel-Rahman said.
The end of Ramadan also sees Canberra Muslims donate 2.5 per cent of their yearly earnings to charity.
Helping ACT president Muhammad Ali supports Canberrans in need of help with food hampers. This Ramadan donations from Canberra Muslims will help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.
"Imagine if you are a millionaire and you take out 2.5 per cent and give it to needy people then things will be very different to what we are seeing, especially in the cost of living," Mr Ali said.
ANU Muslim Student Association president Zain Ul Abideen and vice president Jahan Berkhadle will be observing the 30-day fast while they study.
Specialising in human biology, Ms Barkhadle ensures she has enough nutrients in her body to help her study throughout the day while she observes her fast.
"I make sure I look after myself and eat food that will last the whole day, especially as I partake in sports," Ms Barkhadle said.
The end of the daily fast is celebrated with an iftar, which is the meal eaten after sunset by Canberra Muslims.
Singaporean restaurant Killiney Kopitiam offers a special fasting period menu with barramundi, stir fry kang kong and satay chicken.
"We are 100 per cent halal, and for Muslim people I know there are not many options in Canberra so they should definitely try it out," restaurant manager Catherine Calderone said.
The ANU Muslim Student Association is also organising free iftar meals for students, but ANUMSA president Zain Ul Abideen says their current prayer facility is not large enough to accommodate the growing number of Muslim students.
"Currently we have a membership of over 200 students and there are lots of Muslim staff and we cannot fit in here ... and it is becoming very difficult for us to organise iftar at our prayer facility," Mr Abideen said.
Eid al-Fitr or the Festival of Sweets is the holiday which will take place at the end of Ramadan. Ms Abdel-Rahman thinks Canberra is the best place to celebrate Ramadan in Australia.
"It's a fabulous city to be living in and it's a fabulous city to be fasting during Ramadan," Ms Abdel-Rahman said.
The Canberra Islamic Centre will be organising a two-day Eid al-Fitr festival with amusement rides and plenty of family activities on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at 221 Clive Steel Avenue, Monash.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
