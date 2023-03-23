A waterfront property has hit the market on a sought-after South Coast street, home to four of the suburb's top five record sales.
The four-bedroom house at 161 Annetts Parade, Mossy Point sits on the edge of the ocean and offers views to Broulee Island and down to Tomaga River.
Located on a quarter-acre block, the home is expected to fetch a price in the mid-$3 million range when it goes to auction.
The owner-occupied property last changed hands for $380,000 in 2000.
Alongside four bedrooms, the three-level house also features four bathrooms, a four-car garage, two lounge rooms and two external decks.
There is a neighbouring property on just one side of the house, with the Mossy Point lookout just steps away on the other side.
Listing agent Melissa Williams of Ray White Batemans Bay said the property's multi-million-dollar appeal came down to the location.
"I'm really struggling to find a property [in the area] that might have views as good as that to be quite honest. They're absolutely amazing," she said.
Ms Williams said there had been solid interest from Canberra buyers, but she was also expecting inquiries from local residents as well.
"Most of the really high prices we get down here actually from local buyers," she said.
"If they see something really good and they can buy it, they will."
Annetts Parade is a long street that wraps around Candlagan Creek and then runs along the oceanfront and the Tomaga River.
Houses on the water side of the parade boast unobstructed views and in some cases direct access via personal jetties.
Four of the top five property sales in Mossy Point are located on Annetts Parade and each sold within the last 16 months.
Together the four properties sold for more than $13 million.
The top price was set in February with the sale of a five-bedroom holiday home at 183 Annetts Parade.
The official sale price of $3.72 million has recently been confirmed by CoreLogic records.
The second highest sale price was set in early 2022 when a 40-year-old house sold for $3.35 million.
CoreLogic data shows the median house price in Mossy Point was $1,345,000 in December, up from $1,042,500 the year prior.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
