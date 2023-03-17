The Canberra Times
Sustainable House Day invites public to step inside climate friendly Canberra homes

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
Watson home owners Mark Lavis and Hannah Lord, with their children Nora and Heidi Lavis inside the house they built themselves. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Lavis and Lord family haven't been out of pocket for their yearly energy bill since moving into the home they built in Watson two years ago.

