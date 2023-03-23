Capital Brewing Co has promised to plant a native tree for every goal kicked by the GWS Giants AFL and AFWL teams this season.
The Canberra brewery has also pledged to plant trees for special milestone moments expected to take place across the season through individual players and the club.
Last year, the GIANTS AFL and AFLW teams kicked a combined 274 goal. But with new head coach Adam Kingsley at the helm, they're "expecting to knock that number out of the stadium this season".
Giants star forward Harry Himmelberg has endorsed the initiative and said it's given him extra incentive to try to hit the scoreboard as many times as possible.
"This is a fantastic initiative by Capital Brewing Co who are wonderful partners of our club," Himmelberg said.
The trees committed throughout the Kick A Goal, Plant A Tree program will be planted in the Snowy Mountains.
The Giants partnership is an extension of Capital Brewing's Trees For Tomorrow initiative with Jindabyne-based environmental charity Keep It Cool.
In the Trees for Tomorrow project, the company vowed to plant a native tree for every Capital Brewing beer purchased in the Snowy Mountains throughout the ski season.
Capital Brewing co-founder and managing director Laurence Kain was glad to expand the program to embrace the Giants and their legion of fans.
"This year we're planning on reaching our target of planting 5000 trees in total - a target we set when we launched the initiative in 2021. Since then, we have planted a total of 2036 trees, so we are well on our way to achieving our goal in 2023," he said.
