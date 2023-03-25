The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

HomeBuilder grant deadline extended to June 2025 for existing applicants

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
March 26 2023 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma and Nicholas Feeney successfully applied for the HomeBuilder grant more than two years ago. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government has moved to allay the fears of hundreds of home buyers under the HomeBuilder scheme, extending the paperwork deadline for existing grant applicants by another two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.