Crossbenchers David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie call for increases to Housing Australia Future Fund

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
March 22 2023 - 5:30am
ACT senator David Pocock, left, and senator Jacqui Lambie, right, have been meeting with Housing Minister Julie Collins in regards to the government's Housing Australia Future Fund. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Elesa Kurtz, Getty Images

The federal government is coming under increasing pressure from key crossbenchers including ACT senator David Pocock to significantly increase the size of its $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund amid concerns it will do little to alleviate the crisis in social and affordable housing.

