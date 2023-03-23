The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

PBS Building director Ian Carter linked to failed Nishi builder Ply (ACT) Pty Ltd

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
March 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PBS Building director Ian Carter has been linked to other . Pictures by Andrew Dawson, Brittney Levinson

The tagline "Here for life" was emblazoned on PBS Building signs around Canberra job sites until early this month, but there are now serious doubts over the company's future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.