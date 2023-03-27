So we elderly Australian-born voters, and the children of the original migrants (few of their parents would still be with us) who had fled the tragedy of post-War Europe, are not likely to be against steps toward reconciliation. We have seen or experienced integration for ourselves. It is my guess that opposition is being stirred up by people like Peter Dutton. We could also see it being stirred up by people like the vicious Neo-Nazi morons who staged the anti-gay demo in Melbourne, none of whom appeared to be very old.