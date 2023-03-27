The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison the main cause of blame for Liberals' rejection nation-wide

By Letters to the Editor
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
Labor's last-minute candidate for Monaro, Steve Whan, benefited from lingering voter anger at Scott Morrison. Picture by James Croucher

One thing which obviously drove the NSW election result was the lingering contempt for Scott Morrison, first over his environmental stupidity, second because of COVID.

Local News

