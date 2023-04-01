One day I head out of Seoul on a tour to visit the DMZ, the four-kilometre-wide buffer that separates South Korea from North Korea. The large military presence and procedures to go into the additional buffer zone on the southern side (you don't actually go into the DMZ itself) create a sense of expectation, and the sight of the two competing flagpoles on either side (the north won with its 160-metre-high one) and the 'fake propaganda village' in the distance is certainly interesting. Yet, for something that has defined the region's geopolitics for decades, it feels like a bit of an anti-climax.