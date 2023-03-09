From the air (on one of the helicopter sightseeing flights, for instance), you would see the upper part of the river flooding to an enormous two-kilometre-wide lake that dramatically falls into a narrow chasm in one corner. But from the path along the lower part of the river, the view is of the rows of white chutes tumbling over the cliffs on both sides, forming a misty auditorium almost 1.5 kilometres long for the symphony of water. And, walking along the path to the end, you'll reach the mightiest of the falls, named the Devil's Throat, with something certainly demonic about the fervour with which tens of thousands of litres of water tumble over the edge every second.