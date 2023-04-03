If your dough is sticky, it is really tempting to dust your bench top generously and to add large amounts of flour to your dough during kneading. But it is really important not to add too much extra flour as this excess will make your dough stiff and hard to knead, and your final buns heavy and dense. Make sure you only lightly dust your bench top and hands and use as little additional flour as you can while kneading. The protein in the flour will absorb much of the excess moisture during kneading anyway (it needs it to create and develop a strong gluten network) and you will find that it becomes naturally easier to handle and less sticky just through the kneading process. A softer dough at the end of kneading will mean lighter, more palatable hot cross buns.