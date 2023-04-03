The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How to hack your hot cross buns and where to find Canberra's best Easter treats

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 3 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turn your Special Burger Sauce bun - with pieces of pickle and cheese topping - into a proper burger. Picture by Karleen Minney
Turn your Special Burger Sauce bun - with pieces of pickle and cheese topping - into a proper burger. Picture by Karleen Minney

Now that you can buy hot cross buns on Boxing Day by the time Easter rolls around they seem to have lost some of their sugar-coated glaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.