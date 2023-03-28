Sexual assault victim survivors should have access to an online reporting tool, which would offer people another way to be heard without exposing themselves to the risk of becoming re-traumatised, the Canberra Liberals have said.
Nicole Lawder, the opposition spokeswoman on women, said an online reporting tool would help victim survivors take the first step in an environment of their choice, improve police understanding of sexual assault and help address the underreporting of sexual assaults.
"Earlier this year we saw the impact that the introduction of an online sexual assault reporting option had in NSW. The uptake was immediate and immense, with many victim survivors using it as an opportunity to share their experiences in an environment that they feel comfortable in, without re-traumatising themselves," Ms Lawder said.
Ms Lawder said while there was an online reporting option for historical sexual assault in the ACT, this was not as accessible as the NSW tool and did not allow for current-day reporting.
"By introducing an online sexual assault reporting option, victim survivors in the ACT will have another way to share their experiences and ACT Policing will be given further insight into sexual assault matters," she said in a statement.
"There are so many issues that contribute to the widespread underreporting of sexual assault. By introducing an accessible, streamlined online reporting option here in the ACT, we can provide victim survivors with another avenue to be heard."
Ms Lawder will on Wednesday move a motion in the Legislative Assembly, calling on the government to establish a "streamlined, accessible" online sexual assault reporting tool by July 1.
In 2022, there were 541 sex assault reports made to police in the ACT, down slightly from 555 in 2021. But over the longer term, the numbers remain consistently high at an average of around 45 per month.
A report released in late 2021 by the ACT's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Steering Committee found 38 per cent of sexual violence was related to family or domestic violence, and most cases were never reported to police.
In NSW, Sexual Assault Reporting Option first launched in 2012 but had required victim-survivors to print and complete a 14-page document and then email it to the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad.
The redeveloped system now allows victims to make reports completely without leaving their web browser - be it from a phone, tablet or desktop.
More than 300 reports were lodged with NSW police in the anonymous portal in the first fortnight of operation this year, The Sydney Morning Herald reported in January.
The reports can be completed in a user's own time and won't prompt a criminal investigation unless they choose to take the matter further.
The online form allows victims to upload images from dating websites and elsewhere and answer questions tailored to their experience, in English and 11 other languages.
Only 20 per cent of sexual assault crimes are reported to the police, Full Stop Australia, a service for people affected by sexual, domestic and family violence, has said.
with AAP
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
