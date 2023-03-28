The Canberra Times
Albanese government reaches deal with Senate crossbenchers on National Reconstruction Fund

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 6:14pm
ACT Senator David Pocock has agreed to support the National Reconstruction Fund. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ACT Senator David Pocock has agreed to support the National Reconstruction Fund. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The government's $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund is set to pass the Senate after four crossbenchers agreed to support it.

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

