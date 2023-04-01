When you think of skincare and masks, there's probably a clear image that instantly pops into your head.
But in true beauty fashion, this much-loved ritual comes in many different forms.
Here's a couple of new ones, and some you mightn't have considered before.
The new mask
Skin Republic's Ceramide face mask is a hypoallergenic and biodegradable sheet mask proven to repair skin overnight by relieving dehydrated skin and strengthening the skin's external barrier. Available at Chemist Warehouse, Coles and Woolworths.
The roll on mask
Tyche Skin's roll-on clay mask sticks launched in last November last year, the first Australian made and owned of its kind. Mess free, with 100 per cent recyclable packaging, they are specially formulated to help a range of skin conditions. Visit tycheskin.com.
The overnight mask
Nu Skin's Nutricential Pillow Glow Sleeping Mask is a moisture-recharging gel-cream mask that delivers an intense rush of immediate and long-lasting overnight hydration. Apply just before you go to bed to support your skin's natural moisture barrier throughout the night.
Then wake up to skin that's glowing, radiant, and more hydrated. Visit nuskin.com.
The lip mask
For the uninitiated, Laneige is world famous when it comes to the concept of sleep masks. The Korean Beauty brand focuses on hydration and their Lip Sleep Mask (which you could use any time of the day or night) is a cult product for beauty buffs. Available at Sephora and Adore Beauty.
The hair mask
Maria Nila Luminous Colour Masque is a 10-minute treatment aimed to reduce the loss of colour associated with washing, heat styling, UV rays and free radicals. It does all this without compromising the colour you may already have in your hair and creates silky smooth locks that are full of lustre. Visit hairhouse.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.